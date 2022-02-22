Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cactus Inc. [WHD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cactus Inc. [NYSE: WHD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.49%. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Cactus Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release before market open on Monday, February 28, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Institutional investors and analysts may participate by dialing (833) 665-0603. International parties may dial (929) 517-0394. The access code is 1061607. Please access the webcast or dial in for the call at least 10 minutes ahead of start time to ensure a proper connection.

Over the last 12 months, WHD stock rose by 55.79%. The one-year Cactus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.48. The average equity rating for WHD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.76 billion, with 59.00 million shares outstanding and 58.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 353.35K shares, WHD stock reached a trading volume of 479943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cactus Inc. [WHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHD shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cactus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $33 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Cactus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on WHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cactus Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHD in the course of the last twelve months was 90.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

WHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Cactus Inc. [WHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, WHD shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.78 for Cactus Inc. [WHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.76, while it was recorded at 49.14 for the last single week of trading, and 39.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cactus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cactus Inc. [WHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.63 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Cactus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.88.

Return on Total Capital for WHD is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.97. Additionally, WHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] managed to generate an average of $52,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Cactus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

WHD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cactus Inc. go to 43.00%.

Cactus Inc. [WHD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,931 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,627,890, which is approximately 2.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,416,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.8 million in WHD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $232.44 million in WHD stock with ownership of nearly 45.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cactus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Cactus Inc. [NYSE:WHD] by around 4,815,953 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,451,658 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 52,066,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,334,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,114 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,796 shares during the same period.