Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BP p.l.c. [BP]. What else is Wall St. saying

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] slipped around -0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.77 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations.

New two-year agreement builds on initial strategic partnership using Industrial DataOps platform Cognite Data Fusion to optimize well design and workflows.

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with bp (NYSE: BP) to use Cognite’s industrial dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion™ to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

BP p.l.c. stock is now 19.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BP Stock saw the intraday high of $32.16 and lowest of $31.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.16, which means current price is +19.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.54M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 11377258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP p.l.c. [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $37.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.87, while it was recorded at 32.23 for the last single week of trading, and 27.34 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -3.00%.

Insider trade positions for BP p.l.c. [BP]

There are presently around $9,430 million, or 9.50% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 25,543,564, which is approximately -2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 14,156,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.76 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $438.01 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 9.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 42,336,010 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 39,659,641 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 214,840,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,835,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,036,585 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 9,666,041 shares during the same period.