Wall Street Analyst Reiterated DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. What else is Wall St. saying

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] loss -8.40% on the last trading session, reaching $96.21 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that DoorDash Introduces Express Grocery Delivery Service with Albertsons Companies.

Consumers nationwide can now access under 30-minute fresh grocery delivery from more than 330 Albertsons banner stores.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the leading on-demand delivery platform, today introduced express grocery delivery, a new service that offers consumers faster and more convenient delivery of fresh groceries in under 30 minutes*, in partnership with Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), one of the nation’s leading food and drug retailers. As part of this launch, consumers in more than 20 major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle and more, will now be able to access express grocery delivery from their local Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Vons, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco, and Tom Thumb in 30 minutes or less via the DoorDash marketplace. DoorDash plans to expand this offering to additional Albertsons Cos. banners in the coming weeks.

DoorDash Inc. represents 340.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.03 billion with the latest information. DASH stock price has been found in the range of $95.93 to $105.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 12009974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $172.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $260 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $260 to $145, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on DASH stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 175 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 10.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 79.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.14, while it was recorded at 99.01 for the last single week of trading, and 169.71 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.25 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $24,886 million, or 92.10% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,547,760, which is approximately -9.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.03 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 8.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 29,826,526 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 30,257,113 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 198,582,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,666,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,968,055 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,464 shares during the same period.