Wall Street Analyst Initiated Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] price plunged by -2.41 percent to reach at -$1.26. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event.

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor webinar.

Verint’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bodner, and Verint’s Chief Product Officer, Jaime Meritt, will discuss the company’s artificial intelligence and cloud platform innovations. The discussion will be hosted by Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex and will be held at 12pm ET on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

A sum of 550271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 535.69K shares. Verint Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $52.49 and dropped to a low of $50.89 until finishing in the latest session at $50.95.

The one-year VRNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.03. The average equity rating for VRNT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $63.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $66, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VRNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VRNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.94, while it was recorded at 52.30 for the last single week of trading, and 46.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verint Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.57.

Return on Total Capital for VRNT is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.85. Additionally, VRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] managed to generate an average of -$1,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VRNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 14.00%.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,426 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,831,188, which is approximately -1.424% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 5,215,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.74 million in VRNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $236.12 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 5,154,311 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 3,830,504 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 58,252,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,236,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 880,747 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,858 shares during the same period.