Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] is 33.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -2.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.18. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Completes Acquisition of AdRizer, an AI-Powered Revenue Attribution and Audience Acquisition Ad Platform.

AdRizer to Power Advertising for Lomotif.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) (“Vinco”) today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of AdRizer LLC (“AdRizer”), a provider of technology solutions that automate the use of artificial intelligence for digital advertising analytics and programmatic media buying, for consideration consisting of $38 million in cash paid at closing and up to 10 million shares of common stock of Vinco issuable on January 1, 2024. ZVV Media Partners, LLC (“ZVV”), a joint venture of Vinco and Zash Global Media and Entertainment Corporation (“ZASH”), and ZASH assigned their rights to acquire AdRizer to Vinco in connection with the transaction. As a result of the acquisition, AdRizer is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vinco.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16680130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at 9.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.18%.

The market cap for BBIG stock reached $317.11 million, with 136.48 million shares outstanding and 123.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.40M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 16680130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.31.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $56 million, or 18.30% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,289,880, which is approximately 110.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,254,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.17 million in BBIG stocks shares; and SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $4.17 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 10,401,639 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 11,015,847 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,728,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,688,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,766,394 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 514,078 shares during the same period.