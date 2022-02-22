Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $42

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VERV] slipped around -1.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.76 at the close of the session, down -4.50%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Verve Therapeutics Announces 2022 Anticipated Milestones and Preclinical Data on Potential Additional Dosing Regimens for its Novel Base Editing Programs.

VERVE-101 Regulatory Submissions and First Patient Treated On-track for Second Half of 2022.

ANGPTL3 Program Initiation of IND-Enabling Studies Expected in the Second Half of 2022.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -27.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERV Stock saw the intraday high of $28.47 and lowest of $25.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.00, which means current price is +8.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 618.25K shares, VERV reached a trading volume of 695407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERV shares is $65.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while William Blair analysts kept a Outperform rating on VERV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verve Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72.

How has VERV stock performed recently?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, VERV shares dropped by -19.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.73% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.64, while it was recorded at 29.31 for the last single week of trading.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VERV is now -105.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.10. Additionally, VERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 204.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 159.62.

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

Insider trade positions for Verve Therapeutics Inc. [VERV]

There are presently around $915 million, or 71.20% of VERV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,001,483, which is approximately 43.643% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,939,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.42 million in VERV stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $83.98 million in VERV stock with ownership of nearly 3.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verve Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Verve Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VERV] by around 8,359,997 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,935,731 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,890,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,186,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,583,802 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 102,370 shares during the same period.