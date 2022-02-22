Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Revenue clocked in at $5.08 billion, down -20.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.24%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Twitter, Inc. Announces $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements.

Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) today announced it has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (ASRs) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (collectively, the “Dealers”) to repurchase $2 billion of the Company’s common stock. The ASRs were entered into pursuant to Twitter’s recently announced share repurchase program, under which approximately $2 billion of share repurchase authorization will remain available upon completion of the ASRs.

Under the ASRs, Twitter will pre-pay the $2 billion purchase price to the Dealers and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 37.8 million shares of the Company’s common stock, with any remaining shares expected to be delivered by the end of the Company’s third fiscal quarter of 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the terms of the ASRs less a discount.

Over the last 12 months, TWTR stock dropped by -51.31%. The one-year Twitter Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.67. The average equity rating for TWTR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.37 billion, with 799.97 million shares outstanding and 779.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.53M shares, TWTR stock reached a trading volume of 15339039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $46.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWTR shares from 80 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

TWTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.24. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.38, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twitter Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.38 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,089 million, or 79.10% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,375,259, which is approximately 0.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 70,157,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 67,713,240 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 83,395,964 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 463,363,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,472,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,263,613 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 52,733,261 shares during the same period.