Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $11

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.63 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that HopeWest to Employ Full Line of TRHC’s CareVention HealthCare Offerings to Support PACE Startup.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, has signed an agreement with HopeWest to implement the full line of TRHC’s CareVention HealthCare™ PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) services, including risk adjustment, personalized medication safety and pharmacy services, PACE consulting, electronic health record technology implementation, and third party administration.

HopeWest, a non-profit hospice, palliative care, and grief support organization, went live with its new PACE on October 1, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado. The PACE-specific offerings from CareVention HealthCare strengthen HopeWest’s program from the start of its services.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock is now -55.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRHC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.76 and lowest of $6.335 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.38, which means current price is +4.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 572.51K shares, TRHC reached a trading volume of 513801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRHC stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRHC shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 569.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TRHC stock performed recently?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.44. With this latest performance, TRHC shares dropped by -51.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.47, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]

There are presently around $151 million, or 90.20% of TRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,693,915, which is approximately 5.646% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 3,467,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.99 million in TRHC stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $11.82 million in TRHC stock with ownership of nearly -33.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ:TRHC] by around 5,604,324 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,050,423 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,137,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,792,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRHC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,788,483 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,598 shares during the same period.