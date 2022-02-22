RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on PG&E Corporation [PCG] – find out why.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] slipped around -0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.41 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that First-of-its-Kind Technology Allows PG&E Customers to Safely and Easily Connect Backup Power to Their Homes.

PG&E Develops, Scales and Expands Deployment of New Technology; Eligible Customers Can Get It for Free.

As part of its work to build a stronger, more resilient energy grid for the hometowns it serves, PG&E successfully developed a first-of-its-kind personal microgrid backup power transfer meter device for customers that fully integrates into PG&E’s existing electric SmartMeter system. The device provides customers with a more reliable solution for interconnecting backup power sources, such as portable generators or batteries, to power essential devices and appliances during a power outage.

PG&E Corporation stock is now -6.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCG Stock saw the intraday high of $11.665 and lowest of $11.345 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.19, which means current price is +3.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.83M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 11557109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.14, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $16,760 million, or 73.80% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,748,213, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 21.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 161,081,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.52 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -2.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 116,092,848 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 132,530,408 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 1,220,303,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,468,926,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,757,027 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 24,544,930 shares during the same period.