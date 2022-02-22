RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] – find out why.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Comcast to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock dropped by -11.16%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.81. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.02 billion, with 4.56 billion shares outstanding and 4.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.46M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 21220420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $62.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 71 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.42, while it was recorded at 47.39 for the last single week of trading, and 54.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 14.31%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $175,315 million, or 85.30% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 396,613,344, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 312,385,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.57 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.09 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,259 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 161,601,373 shares. Additionally, 1,048 investors decreased positions by around 197,198,312 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 3,400,104,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,758,904,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,208,469 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 28,062,287 shares during the same period.