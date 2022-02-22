Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] Stock trading around $3.73 per share: What’s Next?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.65 during the day while it closed the day at $3.73. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Quanergy Secures Orders for Over 1,000 Sensors for IoT Applications.

Highest number of sensors booked in a single quarter in over three years, highlighting the Company business momentum.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY and QNGY.WS) a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, announced today that in Q4, 2021 the company secured orders for over 1,000 sensors for a broad range of IoT applications.

Quanergy Systems Inc. stock has also gained 23.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QNGY stock has declined by -62.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.36% and lost -62.74% year-on date.

The market cap for QNGY stock reached $144.61 million, with 34.50 million shares outstanding and 27.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.81K shares, QNGY reached a trading volume of 28081010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 1.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

QNGY stock trade performance evaluation

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.51. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -62.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.72 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.53.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95 million, or 90.70% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,993,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,698,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 million in QNGY stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $5.5 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly 207.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 6,243,398 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,808,850 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,482,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,535,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,477,610 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,310 shares during the same period.