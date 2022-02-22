Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Revenue clocked in at $431.00 million, down -21.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] closed the trading session at $22.07 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.595, while the highest price level was $23.06. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Plug Power Acquires Joule Processing, Enters Strategic Collaboration with Atlas Copco Gas and Process and Fives to Expand Offerings for Global Hydrogen Liquefaction Market.

Aims to Drive Performance and Cost Improvements through Optimized Turnkey Integration and Standardization of Hydrogen Liquefaction Plants, Expanding Opportunities for Liquid Hydrogen throughout the World.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company LLC, the turboexpander technology center within the Gas and Process division of Atlas Copco, and Fives, a global leader in brazed heat exchangers and cryogenic cold boxes, to jointly develop hydrogen liquefaction plants (also known as hydrogen liquefiers). Liquifying hydrogen makes it easier to transport, leading to significant cost savings and broader distribution coverage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.82 percent and weekly performance of 3.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.86M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 15435882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $43.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $44 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLUG shares from 42 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.01, while it was recorded at 22.87 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,529 million, or 54.80% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,661,545, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $499.53 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

318 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 33,538,750 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 25,435,940 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 236,857,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,832,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,814,242 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,791,927 shares during the same period.