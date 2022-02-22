Piper Sandler slashes price target on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] – find out why.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] loss -1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $0.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Matinas BioPharma Provides Business Update and 2022 Strategic Outlook.

– End of Phase 2 Meeting with FDA Provides Pathway to NDA Submission for MAT2203 Following Confirmatory Data to be Generated in an Additional Cohort; Cohort 5 in Ongoing EnACT Trial –.

– Cohort 4 of EnACT (all oral induction regimen) Underway With Six Patients Enrolled and Topline Interim Data Expected Q3 2022 –.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. represents 215.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.66 million with the latest information. MTNB stock price has been found in the range of $0.63 to $0.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 913.81K shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 514287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1488.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for MTNB stock

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, MTNB shares dropped by -23.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.45 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8679, while it was recorded at 0.6791 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9079 for the last 200 days.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -15288.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14176.98.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -46.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.88. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$1,122,342 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.60% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,932,515, which is approximately 0.652% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,295,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 million in MTNB stocks shares; and SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $2.36 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly 11.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 3,050,382 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,652,401 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,419,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,122,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 314,619 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,100 shares during the same period.