Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Stock trading around $23.86 per share: What’s Next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.06%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that PINTEREST TO HOST “PINTEREST PRESENTS” GLOBAL ADVERTISING SUMMIT.

‘Inspiration to realization’ platform set to preview its future of personalized shopping with special guest Tan France along with an exclusive look at ad product updates and new research on March 10th.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) today announces that it will host its second annual global advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents, on March 10th, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock dropped by -70.54%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.31. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.25 billion, with 651.20 million shares outstanding and 566.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.98M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 10701375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $41.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $45 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 53 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.06. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -25.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.59, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 51.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 12.80%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,991 million, or 78.10% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,170,184, which is approximately 21.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,359,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $772.1 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $739.59 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -3.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 69,328,174 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 798,802,017 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 449,401,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,728,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,883,271 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 22,939,281 shares during the same period.