Paramount Global [VIAC] is -1.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: VIAC] loss -17.81% or -6.41 points to close at $29.58 with a heavy trading volume of 87606192 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Nickelodeon Selects 10 Participants for Annual Writing and Artist Programs.

BURBANK, Calif. –News Direct– ViacomCBS.

BURBANK, Calif., February 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Nickelodeon has identified 10 participants for its annual Writing and Artist Programs, designed to develop the next generation of creative voices from underrepresented communities. Helmed by the ViacomCBS Office of Global Inclusion and aligned with the company’s Content for Change initiative, for its 22nd annual Writing Program, four aspiring television writers will have the opportunity to hone their skills while working at the Nickelodeon studio and six emerging artists will develop their craft during the 10th annual Artist Program.

The daily chart for VIAC points out that the company has recorded -26.91% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.49M shares, VIAC reached to a volume of 87606192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [VIAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $46.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $53 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on VIAC stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VIAC shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for VIAC stock

Paramount Global [VIAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.33. With this latest performance, VIAC shares dropped by -15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for Paramount Global [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.55, while it was recorded at 34.50 for the last single week of trading, and 37.76 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [VIAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -6.27%.