Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] is 0.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [NYSE: OR] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on February 18, 2022 that IIROC Trading Halt – OR.WT.

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:.

A sum of 639311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 697.64K shares. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares reached a high of $12.5914 and dropped to a low of $12.25 until finishing in the latest session at $12.33.

The one-year OR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for OR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for OR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

OR Stock Performance Analysis:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, OR shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.17. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for OR is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.83. Additionally, OR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] managed to generate an average of $136,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

OR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd go to 34.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [OR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,086 million, or 80.63% of OR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OR stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 14,754,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 13,965,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.19 million in OR stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $171.68 million in OR stock with ownership of nearly -8.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd [NYSE:OR] by around 5,772,135 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,485,925 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 78,842,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,100,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,469 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 565,384 shares during the same period.