Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock Initiated by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $13

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.14 during the day while it closed the day at $10.71. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Thursday, February 24, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 4.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPEN stock has declined by -48.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.50% and lost -26.69% year-on date.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $6.56 billion, with 603.39 million shares outstanding and 514.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.00M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 21578310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OPEN shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

OPEN stock trade performance evaluation

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.39 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.10.

Return on Total Capital for OPEN is now -17.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.32. Additionally, OPEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] managed to generate an average of -$273,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3,457.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 11.10%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,287 million, or 65.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,379,397, which is approximately -3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 41,420,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $443.61 million in OPEN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $387.38 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 85.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 95,313,539 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 76,476,940 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 228,488,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,278,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,029,603 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 7,614,432 shares during the same period.