Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain 36.46% so far this year. What now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] loss -0.75% or -0.3 points to close at $39.56 with a heavy trading volume of 14462708 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Occidental to Announce Fourth Quarter Results Thursday, February 24, 2022; Hold Conference Call Friday, February 25, 2022.

Occidental (NYSE:OXY) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after close of market on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162667/f0506288be.

It opened the trading session at $39.18, the shares rose to $40.15 and dropped to $39.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded 80.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.12M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 14462708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $44.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $37 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.45, while it was recorded at 40.03 for the last single week of trading, and 30.18 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.57. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.96.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.82. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 37.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $27,630 million, or 73.10% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,531,760, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,516,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 56,711,397 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 35,153,426 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 606,564,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 698,429,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,144,327 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 10,755,868 shares during the same period.