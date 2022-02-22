Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE] Revenue clocked in at $385.40 million, up 84.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. [AMEX: OBE] loss -6.17% on the last trading session, reaching $7.60 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Obsidian Energy Announces 2021 Reserves Value Increase of over 50 Percent with Year-End Reserves Report.

Reserve values increased by more than 50 percent across all categories with total proved plus probable of approximately $1.8 billion (net asset value, before-tax, discounted at 10 percent).

Reserve replacement of 214 percent, 310 percent and 317 percent of 2021 production on a proved developed producing, total proved and total proved plus probable basis, respectively.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. represents 74.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $773.83 million with the latest information. OBE stock price has been found in the range of $7.54 to $8.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 315.57K shares, OBE reached a trading volume of 584582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBE shares is $8.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obsidian Energy Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for OBE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for OBE stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, OBE shares gained by 20.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 243.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 538.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 7.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Obsidian Energy Ltd. go to 9.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Obsidian Energy Ltd. [OBE]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Obsidian Energy Ltd. [AMEX:OBE] by around 1 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.