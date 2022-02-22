NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell -19.62% so far this year. What now?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] loss -3.53% or -8.65 points to close at $236.42 with a heavy trading volume of 76125488 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022.

Record quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53 percent from a year earlier.

It opened the trading session at $246.675, the shares rose to $249.86 and dropped to $231.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVDA points out that the company has recorded 13.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 52.49M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 76125488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $344.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $360 to $389. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $365, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on NVDA stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 260 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 15.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 97.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.04, while it was recorded at 250.84 for the last single week of trading, and 229.58 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.67 and a Gross Margin at +66.21. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.73.

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 34.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $378,529 million, or 66.70% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,015,550, which is approximately 0.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 177,839,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.04 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $36.98 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -9.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,629 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 99,888,857 shares. Additionally, 1,228 investors decreased positions by around 105,652,922 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 1,395,547,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,601,088,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 502 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,388,690 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 17,789,979 shares during the same period.