Northcoast slashes price target on Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] – find out why.

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] loss -0.16% or -0.18 points to close at $114.27 with a heavy trading volume of 448420 shares. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Papa John’s Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast and Conference Call.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at ir.papajohns.com or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 3070297. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $114.64, the shares rose to $115.18 and dropped to $111.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PZZA points out that the company has recorded -6.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 384.13K shares, PZZA reached to a volume of 448420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $145.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Northcoast analysts kept a Neutral rating on PZZA stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PZZA shares from 127 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PZZA stock

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, PZZA shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.86, while it was recorded at 115.77 for the last single week of trading, and 118.85 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 18.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.36. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 158.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $3,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.26.Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

There are presently around $4,000 million, or 98.20% of PZZA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,041,787, which is approximately 16.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,626,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.39 million in PZZA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $390.32 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly -5.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 3,714,965 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 3,740,965 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 27,547,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,003,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,508,305 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 348,977 shares during the same period.