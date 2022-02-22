Morgan Stanley slashes price target on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] – find out why.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.88%. The company report on January 18, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Over the last 12 months, CNP stock rose by 28.74%. The one-year CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.68. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.86 billion, with 628.87 million shares outstanding and 627.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 14096416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.58, while it was recorded at 26.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.46. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of -$45,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,260 million, or 94.30% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,003,301, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,536,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 44,667,746 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 43,172,159 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 485,630,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,470,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,019,066 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,653 shares during the same period.