Morgan Stanley lifts HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] gained 24.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that HOOKIPA and Gilead Amend Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Immunotherapies Against HIV.

HOOKIPA to develop arenaviral-based therapeutic for HIV through Phase 1b clinical trial completion; Gilead has exclusive rights for further program development thereafter.

Financial terms include $15 million initiation fee and $35 million equity commitment.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. represents 32.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.89 million with the latest information. HOOK stock price has been found in the range of $2.07 to $2.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, HOOK reached a trading volume of 68696472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

Trading performance analysis for HOOK stock

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.75. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 40.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.56 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -272.08. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.09.

Return on Total Capital for HOOK is now -35.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, HOOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] managed to generate an average of -$404,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]

There are presently around $35 million, or 74.90% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,385,136, which is approximately 29.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,090,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 million in HOOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.01 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly 15.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 2,944,946 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,555,603 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,449,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,950,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,962 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,110 shares during the same period.