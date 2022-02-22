Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] Stock trading around $15.87 per share: What’s Next?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] loss -5.03% or -0.84 points to close at $15.87 with a heavy trading volume of 816247 shares. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Mister Car Wash Opens New Location in Katy, Texas.

Spring Green expands Mister’s presence in west suburbs of Houston.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company” or “Mister”; NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, announced the opening of its newest location at 1726 Spring Green Boulevard in Katy, Texas. With this addition, Mister now operates 36 stores across the greater Houston area, including seven new facilities opened in the last 16 months.

It opened the trading session at $16.61, the shares rose to $16.82 and dropped to $15.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCW points out that the company has recorded -19.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MCW reached to a volume of 816247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $22.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MCW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MCW stock

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 54.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

There are presently around $4,712 million, or 99.90% of MCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 219,213,079, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, holding 9,269,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.1 million in MCW stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $128.38 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 22.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 24,069,890 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,743,670 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 262,106,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,920,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,210,657 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,562,016 shares during the same period.