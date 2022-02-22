Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 4.82B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] closed the trading session at $4.66 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.59, while the highest price level was $4.77. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Expands Leading RSG Well Certification and Monitoring Program Across Entire Operations.

Positioned to become the largest producer of RSG in Haynesville.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) announced the expansion of its Company-wide certification and continuous monitoring of its production as responsibly sourced gas (“RSG”), building upon its previously announced program in Appalachia to include its newly acquired Haynesville position. SWN’s RSG program reflects the Company’s leading Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance objectives and aligns with its broader corporate strategy to generate sustainable cash flow from responsible natural gas development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.09M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 18567564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $6, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 602.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to -14.60%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,458 million, or 95.70% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 155,044,357, which is approximately 53.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,811,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.66 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $471.75 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -0.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 276,737,057 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 69,561,468 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 610,385,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 956,684,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,824,374 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 26,794,036 shares during the same period.