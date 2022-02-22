Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 27.20M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -19.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -53.21%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Issues Letter to Shareholders.

Company on track to meet 2022 operational goals and milestones. Mullen anticipates delivery of the first EV cargo van fleet vehicles in Q2 2022. The Company is unaware of any business reason for the current decline of the Mullen stock (MULN) price.

Over the last 12 months, MULN stock dropped by -95.21%. The one-year Mullen Automotive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.26.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.20 million, with 17.47 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, MULN stock reached a trading volume of 29335392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.21. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -83.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.22 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.9288, while it was recorded at 0.8757 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6062 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.84 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -33.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.86. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 337.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$95,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.64.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.12 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 568,560 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 242,363 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,143,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,074 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 86,306 shares during the same period.