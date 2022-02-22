Market cap of Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] reaches 185.30M – now what?

Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: FBIO] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -4.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.77. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Mustang Bio Announces City of Hope MB-105 Prostate Stem Cell Antigen CAR T Data Selected for Presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that City of Hope Phase 1 clinical trial data on MB-105, a prostate stem cell antigen (“PSCA”) chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR”) T-cell therapy administered systemically to patients with PSCA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”), has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Genitourinary (“GU”) Cancers Symposium taking place February 17-19, 2022, both virtually and in San Francisco.

The primary objectives of the Phase 1 clinical trial are to define the dose limiting toxicity (“DLT”), identify a recommended Phase 2 dose and describe preliminary bioactivity and efficacy. To date, 12 patients have been treated at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, with a median age of 68 (42-72). Dosing began at 100 million (“M”) cells without lymphodepletion chemotherapy, then lymphodepletion consisting of fludarabine and cyclophosphamide was added to 100M cells prior to dose escalation to a planned maximum of 600M cells. Three patients were treated at the 100M cell dose with no DLTs. In the 100M cells plus lymphodepletion dose level, two patients experienced DLT of grade 3 non-infective cystitis and fatigue. The protocol was amended to reduce the cyclophosphamide dose and to intensify the monitoring with early intervention for cystitis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 514474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.88%.

The market cap for FBIO stock reached $185.30 million, with 81.35 million shares outstanding and 69.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 428.63K shares, FBIO reached a trading volume of 514474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBIO shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortress Biotech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on FBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Biotech Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

How has FBIO stock performed recently?

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, FBIO shares dropped by -15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2708, while it was recorded at 1.8540 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0771 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -206.74 and a Gross Margin at +62.99. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.03.

Return on Total Capital for FBIO is now -40.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.49. Additionally, FBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] managed to generate an average of -$419,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Fortress Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Biotech Inc. go to 25.50%.

Insider trade positions for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]

There are presently around $57 million, or 33.10% of FBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 9,086,005, which is approximately 11.611% of the company’s market cap and around 29.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,690,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.07 million in FBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.45 million in FBIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO] by around 3,052,258 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,012,816 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 28,232,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,297,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBIO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,120,366 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 450,243 shares during the same period.