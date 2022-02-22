Market cap of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] reaches 9.90M – now what?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] closed the trading session at $1.83 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.69, while the highest price level was $2.33. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Implementation of Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Planned Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market.

(OTC-CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications, today announced its intention to effect a 1-for-500 reverse split of its common stock in preparation for a planned listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The reverse stock split will become effective at the open of business on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the OTC Markets system on a split-adjusted basis under the temporary ticker symbol “CELZD” at that time. The fifth character “D” will remain appended to the Company’s symbol for 20 business days or until the Company is listed on Nasdaq, whichever comes first, at which point the Company’s trading symbol will revert back to “CELZ.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 22529Y 309.

The Company has filed an application to list its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the Company to meet the stock price requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.19 percent and weekly performance of 16.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, CELZ reached to a volume of 28648738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 264.01.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.56. With this latest performance, CELZ shares dropped by -24.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2380, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 9.4848 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.00% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 80,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.33% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 62,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CELZ stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.11 million in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 260,266 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 25,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,266 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.