Market Analysts see Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] falling to $45. Time to buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.02 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Awards $2.8 Million to Projects in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Freeport-McMoRan.

February 11, 2022 – ​The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation recently awarded 39 grants to communities and non-profit organizations for projects supporting a range of locally determined priorities from education and workforce development, to childcare and housing. Funds were awarded through the company’s six locally-based Community Investment Funds, each led by a committee of local stakeholders empowered to evaluate projects and determine awards, playing an active role in determining what is most needed to build resilience and help ensure their self-sufficiency beyond the presence of Freeport-McMoRan operations.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is now 3.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCX Stock saw the intraday high of $43.845 and lowest of $42.7843 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.20, which means current price is +23.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.17M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 15846697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $44.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $40, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has FCX stock performed recently?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 43.32 for the last single week of trading, and 38.13 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 28.90%.

Insider trade positions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $48,485 million, or 79.10% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,741,622, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,218,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.61 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.47 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 23.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 91,980,971 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 95,692,278 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 939,359,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,127,033,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,049,930 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,239,902 shares during the same period.