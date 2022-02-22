Market Analysts see Energy Transfer LP [ET] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] loss -1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $10.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Energy Transfer LP Files 2021 Annual Report.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Energy Transfer makes available on its website, www.energytransfer.com, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other information filed with or furnished to the SEC. Energy Transfer also will provide any unitholder with a printed copy of its annual report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge upon request. Such requests should be directed in writing to Investor Relations, 8111 Westchester Drive, Suite 600, Dallas, TX 75225.

Energy Transfer LP represents 2.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.49 billion with the latest information. ET stock price has been found in the range of $10.03 to $10.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.57M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 16897136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $14.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +14.29. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

There are presently around $11,794 million, or 38.20% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 171,553,052, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 88,490,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.33 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $660.59 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly 5.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

404 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 152,206,822 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 48,946,555 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 972,359,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,173,512,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,305,038 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,390,450 shares during the same period.