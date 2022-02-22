Magna International Inc. [MGA] is -4.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.26%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Magna Announces Board Leadership and Other Changes.

Over the last 12 months, MGA stock dropped by -10.76%. The one-year Magna International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.78. The average equity rating for MGA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.57 billion, with 300.70 million shares outstanding and 297.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, MGA stock reached a trading volume of 746220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $107.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.79, while it was recorded at 78.34 for the last single week of trading, and 84.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magna International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.29 and a Gross Margin at +10.02. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19.

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 39.80%.

Magna International Inc. [MGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,157 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 14,210,044, which is approximately 12.748% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,866,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.88 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $702.65 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 2.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 19,491,119 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 19,142,730 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 144,226,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,860,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,426,674 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,297 shares during the same period.