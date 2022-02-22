Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Is Currently 0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price surged by 0.17 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Kinross announces details of its Climate Change Strategy.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce details of its Climate Change Strategy (the “Strategy”) and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) reduction action plan, which includes the Company’s commitment to working towards the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The Strategy is aligned with Kinross’ previously-announced goal of being a net-zero GHG emissions company by 2050, and has set a target to achieve a 30% reduction in intensity per ounce produced of scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 20301. As the Company advances its Strategy, it will also work with its suppliers on addressing scope 3 emissions.

A sum of 27936800 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.01M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $5.98 and dropped to a low of $5.78 until finishing in the latest session at $5.82.

The one-year KGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.31. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 158.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.56, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,476 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.18 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $233.96 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 80,130,771 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 53,754,464 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 463,438,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,323,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,080,821 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,730,257 shares during the same period.