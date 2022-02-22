JOYY Inc. [YY] Stock trading around $52.05 per share: What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ: YY] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $52.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2021 that JOYY Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted as a special resolution at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Guangzhou today:.

THAT the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.

JOYY Inc. represents 79.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.14 billion with the latest information. YY stock price has been found in the range of $51.55 to $52.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 779.15K shares, YY reached a trading volume of 448910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JOYY Inc. [YY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YY shares is $80.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for JOYY Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $125, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on YY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.31.

Trading performance analysis for YY stock

JOYY Inc. [YY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, YY shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for JOYY Inc. [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.68, while it was recorded at 52.14 for the last single week of trading, and 57.40 for the last 200 days.

JOYY Inc. [YY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOYY Inc. [YY] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.05. JOYY Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.79.

Return on Total Capital for YY is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JOYY Inc. [YY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.75. Additionally, YY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JOYY Inc. [YY] managed to generate an average of -$1,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.JOYY Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

JOYY Inc. [YY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc. go to 34.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JOYY Inc. [YY]

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 67.00% of YY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: OVATA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately -15.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,369,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.46 million in YY stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $163.94 million in YY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JOYY Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ:YY] by around 4,670,844 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,553,265 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 26,257,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,481,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,201 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,370,826 shares during the same period.