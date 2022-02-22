Johnson Rice lifts Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE: LFG] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.105 during the day while it closed the day at $16.92. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Archaea Announces Leadership Transition.

Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LFG), announced today that effective March 1, 2022, Eric Javidi and Lindsay Ellis will step down from their respective positions as Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. Mr. Javidi and Ms. Ellis will remain consultants to the Company for the next 12 months to assist the Company in transitioning into its next phase of leadership and growth.

Mr. Javidi joined the predecessor to Archaea in April 2021 to help build Archaea’s public company financial functions, including its financial reporting, accounting, investor relations and capital market capabilities, and Ms. Ellis joined the predecessor to Archaea in July 2021 to build Archaea’s public company legal and HR functions, all which were completed successfully under their direction.

Archaea Energy Inc. stock has also gained 4.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LFG stock has declined by -19.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.71% and lost -7.44% year-on date.

The market cap for LFG stock reached $1.96 billion, with 52.85 million shares outstanding and 49.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.42K shares, LFG reached a trading volume of 550239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFG shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Archaea Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Archaea Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archaea Energy Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.04.

LFG stock trade performance evaluation

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, LFG shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.60, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG] managed to generate an average of -$7,209,690 per employee.Archaea Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Archaea Energy Inc. [LFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 99.90% of LFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFG stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,942,640, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 5,803,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.19 million in LFG stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $75.36 million in LFG stock with ownership of nearly 4.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archaea Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Archaea Energy Inc. [NYSE:LFG] by around 34,764,130 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,939,137 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 28,658,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,362,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,645,371 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,055 shares during the same period.