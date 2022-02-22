Jefferies lifts Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE: AMP] closed the trading session at $300.56 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $298.35, while the highest price level was $304.55. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Team with More Than $670 Million Joins Ameriprise for Industry-Leading Technology and Investment Research.

Penn Wealth Planning says Ameriprise’s financial planning expertise and commitment from leadership will help them deliver first-class service to clients.

Co-founders of the wealth management practice Penn Wealth Planning, Lisa Policare, MBA, CEO and Frank Policare, along with managing partner Patrick Trauger, CFP®, recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) from LPL Financial in New Hope, Pennsylvania with more than $670 million in client assets. The practice, founded nearly 20 years ago, has grown to an 11-person team that serves a diverse client base across the U.S. The team selected Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as their new broker-dealer because of the firm’s longstanding commitment to financial planning, industry-leading integrated technology, sophisticated investment research, and support from leadership to achieve their practice vision.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.36 percent and weekly performance of -1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 671.33K shares, AMP reached to a volume of 640302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMP shares is $359.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $305 to $362. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $328, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMP stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMP shares from 232 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameriprise Financial Inc. is set at 10.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 70.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMP in the course of the last twelve months was 160.29.

AMP stock trade performance evaluation

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, AMP shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 306.90, while it was recorded at 304.30 for the last single week of trading, and 279.57 for the last 200 days.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameriprise Financial Inc. go to 26.39%.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,494 million, or 84.00% of AMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,379,178, which is approximately -0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,413,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in AMP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in AMP stock with ownership of nearly 0.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE:AMP] by around 3,972,813 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 4,634,776 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 82,868,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,475,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMP stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,925 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 338,535 shares during the same period.