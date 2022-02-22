Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] moved down -45.73: Why It’s Important

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] loss -45.73% or -0.17 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 37709120 shares. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, today announced the pricing of a previously announced public offering of 37,000,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), Class A warrants to purchase up to 37,000,000 shares of its common stock and Class B warrants to purchase up to 37,000,000 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $11.1 million prior to deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The price to the public for a share of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and related Class A warrant and Class B warrant was $0.30. The Class A warrants have an exercise price of $0.37 per share and expire on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. The Class B warrants have an exercise price of $0.37 per share and expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about February 23, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $0.2014, the shares rose to $0.2171 and dropped to $0.192, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GHSI points out that the company has recorded -82.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 45.95% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 897.96K shares, GHSI reached to a volume of 37709120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for GHSI stock

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.85. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -63.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.66 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6363, while it was recorded at 0.4465 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1800 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -449.89 and a Gross Margin at -6.47. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -453.56.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -78.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.11. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$659,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.00% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,076,039, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 563,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GHSI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $50000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -57.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 112,292 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 628,160 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,752,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,492,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,172 shares during the same period.