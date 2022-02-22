Grifols S.A. [GRFS] is -0.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ: GRFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.94%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Grifols PharmacyKeeper ranked No. 1 as ‘Best in KLAS,’ extends category leadership for sixth consecutive year.

– Renowned healthcare analyst firm KLAS Research continues to recognize PharmacyKeeper Verification with the No. 1 ranking for IV Workflow Management.

– PharmacyKeeper Verification is a strategic part of the Grifols inclusiv® portfolio, offering integrated technology, software and service solutions dedicated to advancing quality and safety in pharmacy operations.

Over the last 12 months, GRFS stock dropped by -29.56%. The one-year Grifols S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.1. The average equity rating for GRFS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.89 billion, with 684.40 million shares outstanding and 300.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 853.58K shares, GRFS stock reached a trading volume of 549893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grifols S.A. [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Grifols S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Grifols S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols S.A. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, GRFS shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grifols S.A. Fundamentals:

Grifols S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols S.A. go to 13.60%.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Grifols S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ:GRFS] by around 7,402,233 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,688,569 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 92,133,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,224,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,831 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,507 shares during the same period.