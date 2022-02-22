Formula One Group [FWONK] fell -0.33% so far this year. What now?

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] closed the trading session at $63.03 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.34, while the highest price level was $63.62. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Motorsport Games and Adam Breeden announce global agreement with Formula 1® to create next-level competitive socialising experience, launching in London in 2022.

Adam Breeden, the pioneer of competitive socialising in the UK and entrepreneurial force behind some of the sector’s most successful concepts, has announced plans for his most ambitious and exciting project yet – an immersive, state of the art F1® racing simulation experience, gamified for a mass audience, in a unique global licence agreement with Formula 1®.

Formula 1’s commitment to the partnership is reflected in the fact that the global sporting brand has chosen to take a meaningful equity position in the new company. Through the exclusive, long-term partnership, as many as 30 venues will be rolled out worldwide in the next five years, and Kindred Concepts have agreed a conditional lease with Landsec to launch the new concept at One New Change, the premier retail and leisure destination in the City of London, in Q4 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.33 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, FWONK reached to a volume of 879157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Formula One Group [FWONK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONK shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $46, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on FWONK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25.

FWONK stock trade performance evaluation

Formula One Group [FWONK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, FWONK shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Formula One Group [FWONK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.40, while it was recorded at 62.98 for the last single week of trading, and 53.31 for the last 200 days.

Formula One Group [FWONK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.61 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.18.

Return on Total Capital for FWONK is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, FWONK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Formula One Group [FWONK] managed to generate an average of -$204,079 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Formula One Group [FWONK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,150 million, or 98.42% of FWONK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,375,952, which is approximately 55.056% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,125,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in FWONK stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $1.08 billion in FWONK stock with ownership of nearly 1.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Formula One Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK] by around 24,650,953 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 13,415,882 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 170,565,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,632,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONK stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,102,889 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,968,902 shares during the same period.