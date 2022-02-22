For Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM], Analyst sees a rise to $92. What next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] closed the trading session at $77.36 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.89, while the highest price level was $78.17. The company report on February 11, 2022 that ExxonMobil Starts Production at Guyana’s Second Offshore Development.

Production from Liza Unity vessel to reach 220,000 barrels of oil per day later this year.

Accelerated development brings Guyana production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day only seven years after first discovery.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.43 percent and weekly performance of -3.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.53M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 23394776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $80.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $70 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $65, while Truist kept a Hold rating on XOM stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for XOM shares from 66 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 897.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

XOM stock trade performance evaluation

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.40, while it was recorded at 78.18 for the last single week of trading, and 62.61 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 5.81%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $175,065 million, or 54.60% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,607,673, which is approximately 0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,259,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.29 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.59 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,448 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 108,564,369 shares. Additionally, 1,317 investors decreased positions by around 61,113,685 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 2,093,319,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,262,997,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 322 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,264,866 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,981,432 shares during the same period.