Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] fell -68.76% so far this year. What now?

Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ: FSRD] slipped around -0.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.08 at the close of the session, down -18.95%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 578.80K shares, FSRD reached a trading volume of 16069224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fast Radius Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FSRD stock performed recently?

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, FSRD shares dropped by -69.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.70% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.35 for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fast Radius Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]

There are presently around $103 million, or 90.60% of FSRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSRD stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,245,952, which is approximately 13.957% of the company’s market cap and around 40.28% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, holding 2,065,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 million in FSRD stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $5.31 million in FSRD stock with ownership of nearly 60.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ:FSRD] by around 8,170,917 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,078,665 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 21,091,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,341,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,211,086 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,049,526 shares during the same period.