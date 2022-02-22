Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is -14.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1979 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Farmmi Receives Repeat International Order.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., received another repeat customer’s order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export these products to Jordan.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Farmmi continues to do a great job supporting our customers worldwide. We are well positioned to fulfill our customers’ demand for high quality agricultural products. So, whether you are incorporating tasty, nutritious and healthy mushrooms into a plant-based diet or just love mushrooms for their delicious taste and versatility – we are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations.”.

Farmmi Inc. stock has also loss -3.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAMI stock has declined by -33.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.08% and lost -14.84% year-on date.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $109.13 million, with 184.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.92M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 24966020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2199, while it was recorded at 0.1967 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3379 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $47000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,618,224 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,215,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 594,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,239,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,586,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 550,611 shares during the same period.