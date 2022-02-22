Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] gain 24.85% so far this year. What now?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NRGV] traded at a high on 02/18/22, posting a 11.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.36. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Begins Trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company begins trading under ticker symbols NRGV and NRGV WS today, February 14, 2022.

Trading follows the successful completion of the business combination with Novus Capital Corporation II.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23047944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at 31.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.31%.

The market cap for NRGV stock reached $1.48 billion, with 35.97 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 733.11K shares, NRGV reached a trading volume of 23047944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is set at 1.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has NRGV stock performed recently?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, NRGV shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.48% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]

There are presently around $301 million, or 18.20% of NRGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRGV stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,370,740, which is approximately 62.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,328,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.78 million in NRGV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.89 million in NRGV stock with ownership of nearly 122.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NRGV] by around 6,468,750 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,382,478 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 13,475,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,327,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRGV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,563,881 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,655,090 shares during the same period.