Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is 24.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.78. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11707632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Devon Energy Corporation stands at 4.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.34%.

The market cap for DVN stock reached $36.70 billion, with 660.00 million shares outstanding and 641.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.32M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 11707632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $56.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $50 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.95, while it was recorded at 53.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.33 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 10.72%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $31,567 million, or 86.00% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,797,975, which is approximately -1.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,742,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -1.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

505 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 42,549,267 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 73,384,687 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 460,315,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,249,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,539,246 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 9,798,892 shares during the same period.