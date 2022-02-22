Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Is Currently -5.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -5.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.28. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Coeur Reports Year-End 2021 Mineral Reserves and Resources.

Expansion drilling success drives strong resource growth.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported year-end 2021 proven and probable reserves of 3.1 million ounces of gold, 238.2 million ounces of silver, 296.1 million pounds of zinc and 193.2 million pounds of lead. Year-over-year gold reserves were essentially unchanged, net of depletion, driven by a higher cut-off grade assumption at Rochester offset by increases at Wharf and Palmarejo. Year-over-year silver reserves decreased due primarily to the higher cut-off grade applied at Rochester partially offset by an increase at Palmarejo.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13615880 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeur Mining Inc. stands at 7.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.89%.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $1.16 billion, with 257.15 million shares outstanding and 253.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 13615880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $692 million, or 73.20% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,235, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 22,254,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.25 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $90.1 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -3.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 14,322,346 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 17,773,062 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 129,481,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,576,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,322,878 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,282 shares during the same period.