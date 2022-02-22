Citigroup slashes price target on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] – find out why.

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.1398 during the day while it closed the day at $3.80. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Skillz Opens Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. Skillz is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Starting today, all shareholders are able to submit and upvote questions to Skillz management by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/skillz-2021-q4/. This Q&A platform will remain open until February 20, 2022 at 5:30pm ET. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Skillz Inc. stock has also loss -9.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKLZ stock has declined by -64.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.81% and lost -48.92% year-on date.

The market cap for SKLZ stock reached $1.65 billion, with 395.05 million shares outstanding and 285.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.81M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 13978595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.00, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $695 million, or 52.40% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 24,089,428, which is approximately 27.89% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,909,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.06 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $82.2 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 18,883,580 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 12,633,788 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 151,487,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,005,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,989,949 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200,631 shares during the same period.