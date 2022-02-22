BofA Securities lifts Pfizer Inc. [PFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] loss -0.76% or -0.37 points to close at $48.53 with a heavy trading volume of 26955312 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Pfizer and OPKO’s Once-Weekly NGENLA™ (somatrogon) Injection Receives Marketing Authorization in European Union for Treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for the next-generation long-acting recombinant human growth hormone NGENLA™ (somatrogon), a once-weekly injection to treat children and adolescents from 3 years of age with growth disturbance due to insufficient secretion of growth hormone. NGENLA provides pediatric patients, their caregivers and healthcare providers with a new treatment option for growth hormone deficiency (GHD) that reduces the frequency of required injections from once daily to once weekly.

It opened the trading session at $48.78, the shares rose to $49.515 and dropped to $48.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded -0.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -45.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.72M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 26955312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.66, while it was recorded at 49.34 for the last single week of trading, and 46.56 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +62.08. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $181,338 million, or 68.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,274,925, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.9 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.82 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,757 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 198,946,318 shares. Additionally, 1,253 investors decreased positions by around 127,457,322 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 3,410,206,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,736,610,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 486 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,242,391 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,378,923 shares during the same period.