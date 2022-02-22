BofA Securities lifts Personalis Inc. [PSNL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ: PSNL] closed the trading session at $9.66 on 02/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.63, while the highest price level was $10.18. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Personalis Announces Collaboration with UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center for Clinical Genomic Testing and Research into Composite Biomarkers and Minimal Residual Disease Detection.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Moores Cancer Center at University of California San Diego Health, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to support clinical diagnostic testing in patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The collaboration will bring Personalis’ leading comprehensive genomic tumor profiling test to UC San Diego health care professionals and their cancer patients to help guide FDA-approved therapy decisions, as well as clinical trial treatment options.

“We are excited to collaborate with Moores Cancer Center to provide a comprehensive tumor immunogenomic profiling test to guide cancer patient treatment. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to accelerate access to diagnostic testing for patients with advanced cancer, as well as to work with investigators to develop novel composite biomarkers to improve patient outcomes in the future,” said Richard Chen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP of R&D of Personalis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.31 percent and weekly performance of -15.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 494.61K shares, PSNL reached to a volume of 478629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNL shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Personalis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Personalis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.26. With this latest performance, PSNL shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.29, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc. [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.59 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Personalis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.49.

Return on Total Capital for PSNL is now -26.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.64. Additionally, PSNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] managed to generate an average of -$175,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Personalis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

There are presently around $297 million, or 75.70% of PSNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,888,115, which is approximately -5.367% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,389,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.4 million in PSNL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $41.35 million in PSNL stock with ownership of nearly -1.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Personalis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ:PSNL] by around 3,749,891 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,053,768 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,901,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,705,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 155,496 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,416 shares during the same period.