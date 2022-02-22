Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is 3.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $46.535 during the day while it closed the day at $45.96. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Wing Luke Museum Advances Community Revitalization Efforts with Bank of America Grant.

As celebrations for the Lunar New Year 2022 continue, the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience is announcing new support from Bank of America through a $1 million grant towards the organization’s work to enrich the residential and business communities in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID). Funding from the bank will support forthcoming capital building renovations, safety upgrades, and technology platform enhancements at the museum.

“It’s been over a decade since we restored the East Kong Yick Building as the Wing Luke Museum’s new home,” said Interim Executive Director Cassie Chinn. “On top of basic building needs, the pandemic has changed reality for all of us. We’re grateful for this funding that helps assure our future going forward.”.

Bank of America Corporation stock has also loss -4.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has declined by -0.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.85% and gained 3.30% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $377.04 billion, with 8.43 billion shares outstanding and 8.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.16M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 37856548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.99.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.30, while it was recorded at 46.98 for the last single week of trading, and 43.44 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.20. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $260,016 million, or 71.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 586,192,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.94 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.66 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,407 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 142,970,957 shares. Additionally, 1,061 investors decreased positions by around 272,235,268 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 5,242,245,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,657,451,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 322 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,612,332 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 36,474,328 shares during the same period.