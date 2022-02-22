Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Revenue clocked in at $35.20 million, down -38.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] traded at a low on 02/18/22, posting a -17.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.20. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Bakkt Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 net revenue of $2.2 million for Predecessor, $11.5 million for Successor and $13.7 million for Combined (non-GAAP); Combined net revenue (non-GAAP) increased 45% over prior year quarter.

Net revenue expected to grow to $60 million – $80 million in 2022, an increase of approximately 50% to 100% compared to 2021 Combined net revenue, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11662122 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at 18.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.18%.

The market cap for BKKT stock reached $1.67 billion, with 25.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.64M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 11662122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.67. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.04 and a Gross Margin at -543.04. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.29.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $94 million, or 34.10% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,488,609, which is approximately -0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.71 million in BKKT stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $6.5 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 12,094,665 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 7,132,264 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,133,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,092,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,298,496 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,530,004 shares during the same period.