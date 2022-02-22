B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] – find out why.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] loss -3.30% or -0.77 points to close at $22.58 with a heavy trading volume of 587177 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that EVERI TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS ON MARCH 1 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13727092. The replay will be available until March 8, 2022. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Contact”).

It opened the trading session at $23.18, the shares rose to $23.56 and dropped to $22.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVRI points out that the company has recorded 2.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 713.05K shares, EVRI reached to a volume of 587177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVRI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for EVRI stock

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.80, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 22.16 for the last 200 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.74. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.87.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now -0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -354.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.01. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of -$62,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

There are presently around $1,832 million, or 91.90% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,222,088, which is approximately -3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,898,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.19 million in EVRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $127.25 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 6,134,791 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,731,149 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 68,266,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,132,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,407 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,939,259 shares during the same period.